Scotland: Callum McGregor aims to catch eye of Gordon Strachan

McGregor feels "ready" for a Scotland call-up

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor hopes to "catch the eye" of Scotland manager Gordon Strachan and earn an international call-up.

McGregor, who was not included in the squad for the wins over Lithuania and Malta, has not spoken to Strachan.

"I watched the two games [Scotland's World Cup qualifiers] and the boys did really well," McGregor said.

"For me, it's just about trying to do well at Celtic and hopefully catch the eye."

McGregor praised Scotland for "two great performances and two great wins - they've put themselves back in contention".

The midfielder added: "I always want to try to get a part of it [playing for the national side] and being a part of it. Obviously, for me, there's some big games coming up at Celtic and the Champions League stuff.

"In big games, those are the ones you want to do well in."

Asked whether he had spoken to the Scotland manager about his omission from the recent squads, McGregor said: "No, I haven't had any conversations.

"I try not to look too far ahead and [instead] focus on my Celtic stuff and try to do well for the club.

"It's been a great start but again, for me, I'm just looking at this next big month, a lot of big games coming up. I just want to do well. I've had a lot of big games under my belt: Champions League, Europa League and big cup games. I feel like I'm ready."

More to follow.