Nigel Clough: Burton Albion right to sell Jackson Irvine

Jackson Irvine scored 12 goals in 54 games for Burton Albion

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has insisted selling talismanic midfielder Jackson Irvine was the correct call.

Australia international Irvine, 24, scored 11 goals in 45 league games last season, playing a key role in helping the Brewers avoid relegation.

He joined Championship rivals Hull for an undisclosed fee last month.

"He did well and scored some important goals but the biggest over-riding factor was that he wanted to go," Clough told BBC Radio Derby.

"Once that's the case we get the best deal we can for the club and move on. We made a very good return on what we paid for him."

Burton had a busy summer transfer window with 12 players leaving and 12 coming in, including defender John Brayford, striker Will Miller and midfielder Jamie Allen, who all joined on deadline day.

"We are happy with the numbers in the squad," Clough added. "It's a good balance.

"It's good in terms of experience and positionally we have flexibility. We are happy with the business.

"It's not easy attracting players and it was a struggle over the summer but now we have our squad in place we are happy with it."