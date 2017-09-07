North Korea crisis holds no fears for NI winger Niall McGinn

Media playback is not supported on this device Niall McGinn is playing for Gwangju in South Korea

Niall McGinn says the political crisis surrounding North Korea's missile tests has proved just a minor distraction following his move to Gwangju.

The Northern Ireland star recently signed for the South Korean top-flight club after five years with Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen.

"Others are maybe discussing it but I do not speak the language so I am none the wiser," said the 30-year-old.

"I am a level-headed lad and will not get things out of proportion."

He added: "I have been aware of it watching TV since coming home for the internationals but I am looking to get back and into the swing of things."

Former Celtic attacking midfielder McGinn became the first Irish player to join a top-division club in South Korea when he left the Dons in July.

"It is different I suppose but I am really enjoying it - the training and games have been good along with the facilities and stadiums," said McGinn, who is from Dungannon in County Tyrone.

"Everything has been really positive and the foreign lads get looked after and that includes things like food.

"You feel that bit more special as everyone goes out of their way to look after you. I am happy with how things are going and long may it continue."

Windsor win

Delight for Niall McGinn after scoring for Northern Ireland against Ukraine in the Euro 2016 finals

McGinn was an unused substitute in Belfast on Monday night as Northern Ireland beat Czech Republic 2-0 to secure a top-two finish in their World Cup qualifying group.

It edges Michael O'Neill's side closer to a play-off spot and the chance of appearing in a second successive major tournament.

McGinn was one of Northern Ireland's heroes at Euro 2016, scoring in the 2-0 victory over Ukraine in Lyon.

"The last couple of years have been a great experience - if anything tops the Euros it is making the World Cup finals," he added.

"For me to be involved in that is unbelievable. These are exciting times, we are enjoying our football and we just have to keep moving forward."