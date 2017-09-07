John McGinn: Dylan McGeouch delighted Hibs team-mate is still at Easter Road

Dylan McGeouch says he is "lucky" to play alongside John McGinn

Hibernian's Dylan McGeouch believes it was "massive" his side managed to hold on to John McGinn over the summer.

Scotland international McGinn, 22, was the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest late last month.

Fellow midfielder McGeouch was happy to see him stay at Easter Road and play his part in Hibernian's first season back in the Premiership since 2014.

"He's a big part of things with what we're doing in Edinburgh," McGeouch said.

McGinn (left) has been at Hibernian since joining from St Mirren in 2015

"It's great that the club have managed to keep him and we've got him for the rest of the season.

"It's a team effort but having John there obviously adds to that. Keeping John was massive.

"I'm lucky to have him in the squad and to play beside him, it adds to the squad."

McGinn has made four appearances for Scotland, most recently coming on as an 85th-minute substitute in Friday's 3-0 victory over Lithuania.

McGinn was named man of the match in his first Scotland appearance

And 24-year-old McGeouch believes McGinn's international experience means "he brings a lot to the team".

"It's great that he's getting that opportunity and he's a good friend of mine so I'm glad he's getting that as well," McGeouch said.

Neil Lennon's Hibs have taken seven points from their opening four league matches, and McGeouch admits their form has "dipped a little bit in the last two games".

"A few of us have played at the top league before, but I think as a team we have got the players and the squad to go and compete, so we can't make any excuses about just coming up," McGeouch added as Hibs prepare to travel to unbeaten St Johnstone on Saturday.

"I think we know we've got the talent to go and do well so hopefully we can put all that together and get a wee run going now."