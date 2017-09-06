Transfer gossip: Mbappe, Sanchez, De Boer, Muller, Young, Vardy

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Eighteen-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, who joined Paris St-Germain on loan from Monaco in the transfer window, says joining Arsenal was a "real option" after he met Arsene Wenger. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City will offer just £20m for Arsenal's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, in January. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal's decision to keep Sanchez at the club could cost as much as £140m, says Arsene Wenger. (BeinSports)

Sanchez has been called "fat" by his former Chile coach, and is a doubt for the Gunners' game with Bournemouth on Saturday. (Daily Mirror)

Frank de Boerhas one more game to save his job at Crystal Palace. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea and Arsenal are expected to renew their interest in Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller, 27, in January. (Daily Mirror)

Former England winger Ashley Young, 32, is ready for talks with Jose Mourinho over his Manchester United future and wants to stay at Old Trafford for one more year. (Sun)

England striker Jamie Vardy, 30, says he wants a move to a foreign club when he quits Leicester. (Daily Star)

The row between Sporting Lisbon and West Ham over the failed transfer of William Carvalho has escalated. The Portuguese side's president has responded to Hammers chairman David Sullivan's claims that a bid for the 25-year-old Portugal midfielder had been accepted by Sporting. (London Evening Standard)

Two emails appear to prove West Ham did make offers to Sporting for Carvalho. (Sky Sports)

Manager Rafael Benitez is set to stay at Newcastle despite frustration at the club's transfer activity. (Daily Express)

Ukraine winger Yevhen Konoplyanka, 27, has confirmed that Stoke City tried to sign him from Schalke this summer. (Stoke Sentinel)

Relations between Chelsea have and Spain striker Diego Costa,28, have further deteriorated after the club removed his car from his first-team parking spot and put it in a youth team bay. (Sun)

Everton are lining up a January move for Porto's Spanish defender Ivan Marcano, 30. (Daily Mail)

Wales and Liverpool forward Ben Woodburnis set to be rewarded with a new long-term contract at Anfield when he turns 18 next month. (Guardian)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez says he is "tired of being criticised" after Chile suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bolivia. (Metro)

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is the quickest player in the Premier League this season. (Liverpool Echo)

Another City player, Benjamin Mendy, was quoting 1990s film Cool Runnings on Wednesday. (Twitter)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp put local rivalry to one side as he left a get-well-soon message for a young Everton supporter on Tuesday. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been posing with his new Ferrari. (Instagram)

And Simon Mignolet has been showing off the inside of Liverpool's training ground at Melwood. (Instagram)

Best of Wednesday's transfer gossip

Manchester City are unlikely to bid more than £20m for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, in January. (Sun)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, has asked Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos to sort his move to the Bernabeu. (Diario Gol - in Spanish)

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, was never going to leave Liverpool this summer, says the club's former managing director Christian Purslow. (Sky Sports)

Diego Costa, 28, has arrived back in London as he bids to end his Chelsea stay and arrange a return to his former side Atletico Madrid. (Marca - in Spanish)

The Spain striker's team-mates believe he is giving serious consideration to returning to the Blues and taking his punishment for going AWOL in a bid to sort out his future. (Daily Telegraph)

But Chelsea sources are insisting that the striker has not returned to London. (Daily Mirror)