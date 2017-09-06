Paul Hartley: Former Dundee boss hopes for return to management

Paul Hartley says he's enjoying watching games but harbours ambitions to return to management

Paul Hartley is keen to return to management after leaving Dundee earlier this year.

Former Scotland midfielder Hartley, 40, was sacked at Dens Park in April after more than three years in charge.

He previously managed Alloa Athletic and led the Wasps to successive promotions, which he followed by getting Dundee into the Premiership.

"I want to get back in," Hartley told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"I'm not enjoying being out of work but I'm enjoying going to watch games and learning again, looking at different teams and different managers, even at international football."

Hartley, who played for Celtic, Hearts and Hibernian, has had almost 250 matches as a manager and led Dundee to the top six in the Premiership in their first season back in the top flight.

However, a downturn in results last season led to his dismissal, with successor Neil McCann keeping the Dark Blues in the league.

He was interviewed for the head coach position at Hearts but the Tynecastle club ultimately appointed their director of football Craig Levein as manager.

"I want to be a manager," added Hartley. "I'm still hungry, I still want to manage at the highest levels.

"If you look, all the top managers, they do lose their job now and again. It's happened to me and it's how you learn from that.

"There's no point in looking back and being negative. I've always been a positive person and just look to the future now."

"I certainly would [consider a job overseas] or down south. It's definitely it is something I would consider."