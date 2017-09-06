Pie-eating ex-Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw fined by FA

Media playback is not supported on this device Sutton substitute keeper enjoys in-game pie

Former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has been fined £375 and banned for two months for breaching FA betting rules.

The 45-year-old ate a pie during February's FA Cup loss to Arsenal after a bookmaker had offered odds of 8-1 that he would eat a pie on camera.

It was alleged he intentionally influenced a football betting market.

The charge, which he denied, was found proven after an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

Shaw resigned after the match after an investigation was launched into his behaviour.

He said at the time that he was aware of the betting promotion prior to the match but played the incident down as "a bit of fun".

"We are told we are not allowed to gamble as it is full-time professional football," Shaw told BBC Radio 4's World at One programme.

"In no way did I put anyone in jeopardy of that - this is not the case here, this is just a bit of fun and me being hungry."