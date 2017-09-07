Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Hearts, Ross County

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have not given up hope of the Scottish FA agreeing to a judicial inquiry which would examine the roles played by the game's ruling bodies before, during and after the financial implosion of Rangers in 2012. (Times, subscription required)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will be fit for next week's Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain after limping out of Scotland's win over Malta. (Daily Record)

Callum McGregor says Celtic have learned their lesson from Champions League defeats to Barcelona last season and will get stuck into big-spending PSG in Glasgow. (Sun)

Celtic have been given a boost ahead of their opening Champions League fixture as PSG winger Angel di Maria is ruled out through injury. (Daily Mail)

Alfredo Morelos, who has scored five goals for Rangers already this season, will only get better as he settles into his new surroundings at Ibrox, says team-mate Kenny Miller. (Daily Record)

Liam Grimshaw is determined to get his career back on track with Motherwell after learning the harsh realities of the game after leaving Manchester United. (Daily Record)

Jason Naismith reveals Scott Fox's Ross County team-mates went easy on him after his dreadful blunder against Rangers because it was so out of character for the goalkeeper. (Sun)

New Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has taken the long route back to the city of his birth and is determined to break into the first team at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

James Forrest is determined to fend off competition from Patrick Roberts for the right-wing berth at Celtic to ensure he is in peak form for Scotland's World Cup qualifiers next month. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch is cautiously optimistic that he is finally on his way to banishing his injury issues after a summer visit to a specialist recommended to him by Scotland's Robert Snodgrass. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Falkirk are delighted to have held on to highly-rated left-back Tony Gallacher, with assistant manager James McDonaugh saying it is the best option for the 18-year-old. (Herald, print edition)

Sports Direct say they sold more shirts with Scotland and Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie's name in UK this summer than Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray faces dropping down as far as 19 in the tennis world rankings after announcing that he is not likely to play again this year. (Scotsman)

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist says he has put "dark days" of injury setbacks behind him as he closes in on his 100th Edinburgh appearance. (Scotsman)