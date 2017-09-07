Adebayo Akinfenwa: Flynn warns Newport of Wycombe striker's threat

Striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has four goals in five League Two games for Wycombe so far this season

Manager Mike Flynn has warned Newport not to "get into a wrestle" with imposing Wycombe forward Adebayo Akinfenwa at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

The 35-year-old former Swansea City player scored 18 goals for the Blues last season.

"You've just got to use your common sense and don't get into a wrestle with him because there's only going to be one winner," said Flynn.

"But we'll be trying to stop the sources to him."

Wycombe are fourth in the table with three wins and a draw from five starts while the Exiles lie three places below them.

Flynn added: "We don't want Adebayo having ammunition minute after minute or ball after ball that he can get on the end of.

"We all know the threat that Akinfenwa is, but they've got other good players as well so we need to be on point on Saturday or we'll struggle to get anything."