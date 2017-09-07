Jess Fishlock returns for Wales' women's World Cup qualifier

Jess Fishlock made her senior Wales debut in 2006.

Jess Fishlock has returned to the Wales squad for their opening women's 2019 World Cup qualifying trip to Kazakhstan on 17 September.

Midfielder Fishlock, who won her record 100th cap in April, sat out Wales' two friendly games against Netherlands in July because of injury.

She also did not feature in Wales' squad for two friendlies against Portugal earlier in June.

Wales also face Bosnia-Herzegovina, England and Russia in Group 1.

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Oxford United WFC) Laura O'Sullivan (Yeovil Town Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC), Hannah Miles (Yeovil Town Ladies), Hayley Ladd (unattached), Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies), Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies), Chloe Chivers (Cardiff City Ladies), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Chloe Lloyd (Yeovil Town Ladies), Emma Beynon (Swansea City Ladies), Grace Thomas (unattached), Georgia Evans (Bristol City), Nadia Lawrence (Yeovil Town Ladies), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles).