Charlie Daniels: AFC Bournemouth left-back agrees new three-year deal

Charlie Daniels scored a spectacular goal against Manchester City in August

Bournemouth full-back Charlie Daniels has signed a new three-year contract on his 31st birthday.

Daniels has made 205 appearances for the Cherries, scoring 16 goals, since signing from Leyton Orient in 2011, initially on loan.

"I've been at the club for six years now, so staying here was a simple decision," he told Bournemouth's website.

"This is a great club and it's a brilliant time to be a part of it."

Daniels began his career as a junior at Tottenham Hotspur, enjoying loan spells at Chesterfield, Gillingham and Leyton Orient.

He did not make a first-team appearance for Spurs, instead joined Orient on a permanent basis in January 2009.

After signing for Bournemouth, Daniels played a key role in the club's ascent through League One and the Championship, before helping establish the club in the Premier League.

Fellow defender Tyrone Mings has also agreed a new deal with Bournemouth this week.