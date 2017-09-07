Agon Mehmeti: Oxford United hand one-year deal to former Malmo and Albania striker

Agon Mehmeti featured in Champions League games at Juventus and Real Madrid while at Malmo.

League One club Oxford United have signed former Malmo striker Agon Mehmeti on a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old, who has won three caps for Albania, was a free agent after leaving Turkish club Genclerbirligi.

"I know him personally, he's a good professional," U's boss Pep Clotet, who coached Mehmeti at Malmo, told BBC Radio Oxford.

"He is used to playing in a good standard. He's played Europa League games and Champions League games."

Kosovo-born Mehmeti moved to Sweden aged two, while the Yugoslavia area was ravaged by war, and scored 25 goals in 106 games during his first spell at Malmo.

He worked briefly under Clotet in 2010 when the Spaniard was assistant manager and is the third Malmo player of that era to have joined Oxford this season, after Ricardinho and Ivo Pekalski.

