Sone Aluko: Jaap Stam's ambition convinced me to join Reading from Fulham

Reading forward Sone Aluko says it was the ambition of manager Jaap Stam which persuaded him to join the club.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international moved to the Madejski Stadium on a four-year contract, in a deal believed to be worth about £7.5m.

"After I spoke to him [Stam], it was too good an opportunity to turn down," Aluko told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"He spoke really well of the ambition of the club and where the new owners want to take it."

Aluko joined the Royals on 29 August, just over three months after playing against them for Fulham in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Reading emerged triumphant over two legs but lost to Huddersfield in the final, although Aluko is confident his new side can go one better.

"There's no reason why we can't improve on last year," he said.

"The squad's got more depth and we're more equipped to go all the way but it's a tough league.

"It's a new challenge for me and one that at my stage in my career I'm really looking forward to."