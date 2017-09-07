Lee Clark: Bury boss 'not panicking' despite poor league form

Bury have won six of their 20 games under Lee Clark

Bury manager Lee Clark says he is "not panicking" despite just one win in the opening five League One games this season.

The Shakers' only win this term came against Walsall on the opening day and they have taken just one point since.

"The pressure is constant on myself and that doesn't change because we haven't made the start we wanted," Clark said.

"We move on to the next game and we try and rectify those problems and kick on once again."

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, the former Newcastle midfielder continued: "I'm not panicking. There are things that should be better and I want them to be better quickly without a shadow of a doubt."

Clark's side suffered an 86th-minute defeat against Scunthorpe United on Saturday and face Rotherham United next.

"Are we disappointed and frustrated? Absolutely. But are we panicking? Absolutely not. With what's required, we know the solutions," he added.

"There's not a lot wrong. There's a lot of room for improvement."