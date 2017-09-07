Yeovil Town Ladies: Wales' Laura O'Sullivan & Hannah Miles sign for WSL 1 club

Yeovil will begin their top-flight season against Manchester City at Huish Park on 24 September

Yeovil Town Ladies have signed Wales internationals Laura O'Sullivan and Hannah Miles for the start of the new Women's Super League One season.

Goalkeeper O'Sullivan, 26, previously played for Cardiff City Ladies.

Full-back Hannah Miles, 19, has been capped eight times at senior level.

O'Sullivan told the club website: "I've always dreamed of competing at the highest level of the game and to do it with Yeovil and the group of players and staff here is an amazing feeling."