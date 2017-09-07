Rangers: Pedro Caixinha 'content' with competition in Ibrox squad

Pedro Caixinha says he has "solutions" in all positions in his Rangers starting XI

Pedro Caixinha says he wants two players fighting for every position in his Rangers side.

The Ibrox manager said the addition of loan signing Declan John from Cardiff City will add "competitiveness" to his squad at left back.

"I know I have cover, options and solutions in all the positions," Caixinha said.

"I was only going to be disappointed with the transfer window if I didn't have cover in every position and I do."

Caixinha has recruited 11 players over the summer in a major overhaul of the squad that finished third in the Premiership last season.

Hearts resisted offers for attacking midfielder Jamie Walker and the Rangers boss insisted that he was not unhappy at missing out on the 24-year-old.

"No I'm not disappointed - I'd only be disappointed if we didn't have cover in all the positions," the Portuguese said.

"Now I have - and I've told you from the very beginning and I can say it all day long - the best squad, I have the best players so I am happy."

Asked if he hoped to resurrect his interest in Walker in January, Caixinha said: "From now to then a lot of things can happen. But definitely we cannot change the group that we have, so we are happy with what we have."

Rangers host Dundee in the Premiership on Saturday, as domestic football returns following the international break.

"I think [Dundee manager] Neil McCann is a positive coach," the Portuguese added. "You have to look at the way a manager is to see how his team play."

Rangers are fifth in the Premiership with seven points from their opening four games, with Saturday's opponents Dundee second bottom of the table with a single point.