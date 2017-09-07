Gary McSheffrey: Eastleigh sign veteran former Coventry forward until January

Gary McSheffrey's last goal came in March 2016 - for Doncaster at Colchester

National League side Eastleigh have signed former Coventry and Birmingham forward Gary McSheffrey until January.

The 35-year-old left Doncaster in the summer after 12 appearances in League Two last season, without a goal.

"I've got a couple of friends here who have been nothing but impressed with the set-up," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's definitely an ambitious place and hopefully we can get the club to where they want to be."

McSheffrey, who can play on the wing or up front, made more than 450 appearances in the Football League and Premier League, more than half of which came over two spells with Coventry.

He has also had short spells at Stockport, Luton, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, Chesterfield and Scunthorpe.

