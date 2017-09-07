Maikel Kieftenbeld's move to Derby from Birmingham falls through

Maikel Kieftenbeld scored five goals in 92 games for Birmingham

Maikel Kieftenbeld's late deadline day move to Derby County from Birmingham City has fallen through because the paperwork was not submitted in time.

The deal for the 27-year-old was announced by the Rams shortly after the 23:00 BST deadline on 31 August.

But the English Football League refused to authorise the transfer after checking documentation and have now also rejected an appeal by Derby.

Kieftenbeld has now returned to fellow Championship club Birmingham.

A Derby statement read: "We believe sufficient transfer documentation was completed before the deadline and appropriate supplemental forms followed a short while later, due to the player and agent being in different locations.

"However, following clarification from the EFL, their view is that the full criteria was not met for the transfer to be accepted.

"Given the circumstances, we reluctantly accept the EFL's adjudication."

Manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby earlier on Thursday that he was still "hopeful" the deal was done in time.

He said: "Rules are rules and we're hopeful we fell on the right side of them."

A Derby spokesman added: "This scenario highlights the challenges of the transfer window. All clubs would prefer to complete dealings earlier, but as clubs try to fine tune their squads this inevitably creates last-minute scenarios."

Earlier this week, Fifa rejected Leicester City's application to register midfielder Adrien Silva after the club missed the deadline by 14 seconds.

Silva's registration for the £22m move from Sporting Lisbon was not completed in time with football's governing body, meaning the deal was not finalised.