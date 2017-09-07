Chester: National League side advertise for a new manager on club website

Chester are looking for a new manager after Jon McCarthy's sacking on Wednesday

Fancy a change of career? Are you stuck in a dead-end job? Always wanted to do something you're passionate about instead of being stuck in an office?

How about becoming the manager of a side in the fifth tier of England's football ladder?

National League club Chester have put an advert for the position of "first-team manager" on their website after sacking Jon McCarthy on Wednesday.

It asks for applicants to have a "working knowledge of National League football" and "success in ability to manage a playing budget".

Salary might be an issue, however. The club will pay dependent on experience - which probably does not include playing Football Manager.

Winning football matches is not included in the list of criteria, but it might be something to consider for applicants who have until 13 September to get in touch.

Chester won just five times since the start of 2017 until McCarthy's sacking, with all of those wins coming away from home.

The club have also gone 15 home games without a win - a run stretching back to December 2016, so as well as being "a proven leader with a suitable track record", knowing how to organise a fifth-tier side might be advantageous.

The club are 21st in the table having won just once in their first eight National League matches this season.