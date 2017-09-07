Dele Alli: Midfielder 'unlucky to be caught on camera' says Mauricio Pochettino

Alli joined Tottenham from MK Dons in February 2015

Dele Alli was "unlucky" to be caught on camera gesturing with his middle finger during England's World Cup qualifying win, says Mauricio Pochettino.

Television pictures showed midfielder Alli's gesture during Monday's 2-1 victory over Slovakia at Wembley.

But the 21-year-old said on Tuesday it was "a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker".

Alli's Tottenham boss Pochettino also added it was "a joke with a team-mate" and Alli's "behaviour is fantastic".

Alli and full-back Walker were team-mates at Spurs until the latter joined Manchester City this summer.

Football's governing body Fifa told BBC Sport on Thursday they were still "gathering evidence".

The incident occurred in the 77th minute after Alli was body-checked by Martin Skrtel, and referee Clement Turpin waved play on.

It initially appeared that Alli gestured towards Turpin, with whom he also had words when he was substituted in the 93rd minute.