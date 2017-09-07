Will Grigg: Wigan Athletic striker signs two-year contract extension

Will Grigg has scored 35 goals in 85 Wigan appearances

Northern Ireland international Will Grigg has signed a two-year extension to his contract with Wigan Athletic, which will now expire in 2020.

Grigg, who has scored 35 goals in 85 games for the Latics since joining in 2015, was due to be out of contract at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 26-year-old has played six games this season after a knee problem.

"Will is a proven goalscorer, a superb professional and is a key part of the squad," boss Paul Cook said.

"This was one of the priorities of the summer and I thank the chairman and the club for making this possible."