Adam Federici: Nottingham Forest wait for update on injured Bournemouth keeper

Adam Federici in action for Bournemouth
Adam Federici played 17 games for Bournemouth last season

Nottingham Forest are waiting to hear the extent of the injury on-loan goalkeeper Adam Federici suffered while on international duty with Australia.

The 32-year-old has joined from Bournemouth on a deal until January, but sustained an unspecified injury while away with his national team.

Manager Mark Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham: "He is being assessed.

"He has gone straight to Bournemouth because his family are there and he knows the medical staff."

