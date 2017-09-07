Irish IFA offer Institute use of Windsor Park for one of home matches

Flood water was still several feet high outside Institute's pitch on Wednesday after the River Faughan burst its banks

The Irish FA has offered Institute the use of Windsor Park for one of their home matches this season after their Drumahoe ground suffered flooding.

The club's Riverside Stadium is likely to be unavailable for some time after their pitch suffered extensive damage in the flooding in late August.

The gate receipts from the match at the National Football Stadium will go to the Championship club in full.

Last week the IFA gave Institute £1,000 in emergency funds.

The serious flooding affected large parts of county Londonderry as well as nearby Donegal.

On the following morning, the flood water was still several feet high outside the Drumahoe venue after the nearby River Faughan burst its banks.

The day after the flooding, the IFA pitch consultants, CRL, were sent to the Riverside Stadium to assess the damage to the playing surface.

They have submitted a report to the club which will help guide Institute as they seek to restore the pitch to its former state.

The IFA has made an application to the UEFA hardship fund on the club's behalf.

The hardship fund exists to help clubs rebuild after going through hardships such as that endured by the north west club.