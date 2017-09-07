Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Thursday 7 September

Llandudno FC v Prestatyn Town: The Giant Hospitality Stadium plays host to the first WPL game to be streamed via Facebook. Llandudno are hoping to maintain the form that has seen them become the early pace-setters this season at the top of the league.

Friday 8 September

Connah's Quay Nomads v Bala Town: Nomads will be boosted by a good performance in the Irn Bru Cup at Dumbarton. Games between Nomads and Colin Caton's Lakesiders tend to be tightly-contested.

The New Saints v Cefn Druids: Alec Mudimu will make his debut for the visitors after his protracted signing was completed. A shootout victory for TNS against Livingston sees them continue to build on the momentum they have created since putting the opening night defeat to Bangor City behind them.

Saturday 9 September

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Metropolitan: Neville Powell will look to improve the Seasiders who have won just one point so far this term as they welcome the Students to Park Avenue.

Bangor City v Carmarthen Town: Carmarthen will look for their first away points of the season before finally returning to the revamped Richmond Park. The Old Gold secured two victories over The Citizens away from home last term.

Barry Town United v Newtown AFC: Barry seek a first win of the season against a Newtown side boosted by their first victory last time out.

Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 9 September

Colwyn Bay v South Shields

Evo-Stik Southern League Premier League

Saturday, 9 September

Merthyr Town v Bishop's Stortford