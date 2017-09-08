Vincent Janssen: Tottenham striker set to join Fenerbahce on loan

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen is set to join Turkish club Fenerbahce on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old joined Spurs in July 2016 but only managed six goals in 38 appearances in all competitions during his first season.

The Netherlands international has moved further down the pecking order following the arrival of Fernando Llorente from Swansea this summer.

Fenerbahce are also interested in a loan deal for Chelsea's Diego Costa.

