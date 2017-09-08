Peterborough United: Jack Marriott vows to keep scoring to boost title push

Jack Marriott signed a four-year contract when he arrived at the ABAX Stadium in June

Peterborough striker Jack Marriott has set his sights on winning the League One title after their unbeaten start.

The 22-year-old has been named August's player of the month after scoring six goals to take Posh top of the league.

"It's great to get these little accolades but I've still got a lot more to do and a lot more to achieve," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We're building towards promotion, we want to finish as champions, it's as simple as that."

Marriott joined Peterborough from Luton over the summer for what chairman Darragh MacAnthony described as a "substantial fee".

He scored three times in a 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers and had chances for a second consecutive hat-trick in the following game against Rotherham, but had to settle for scoring twice.

"I scored six goals in three games, so I think 'why I can't I do that every three games?' It would have been great to get successive hat-tricks but I'm not going to get too hung about it," he said.

"I'm not going to rest on my laurels, I'm going to keep striving for better because that's the only way I'm going to get better."

Peterborough will be boosted by the return of Ricky Miller against Bradford City on Saturday after he completed a six-match ban for biting.

"It's great for the squad to have another striker chomping at the bit and ready to play his part. We all take confidence form that. We're all looking forward to it," added Marriott.

His EFL award was matched by boss Grant McCann, who has made it clear he will not allow standards to slip after being named manager of the month.

"When you have a good start, you've got to be careful that people don't become over-confident and don't think they need to train as hard as they have been, or little things like a mindset change or feeling mentally tired," he said.

"I've got no time for mental tiredness, I've got no time for people being fatigued, I've got no time for people wanting to moan about the little niggle they've got, we've got no time for that this year."