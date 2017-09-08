Irish Premiership: Glenavon v Carrick Rangers (Fri)

Glenavon's unbeaten record in the Premiership ended with last weekend's defeat by Coleraine

Glenavon have the chance to move from fourth to second spot in the Premiership when they host Carrick Rangers on Friday night (19:45 BST).

The Lurgan Blues suffered their first defeat of the season against Coleraine last weekend as the Bannsiders went top by maintaining their 100% record.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton bemoaned "a lack of intensity" from his team last weekend and will demand better.

Carrick will be without Mark Surgenor following his red card against Ards.

"We weren't ourselves against Coleraine," says Hamilton.

"We didn't play with the same energy that we had had over the previous games although you could argue that Coleraine didn't let us play that way."

The Lurgan Blues struggled to deal with Coleraine keeper Chris Johns' long clearances last weekend so it won't be a surprise if Carrick opt to play some direct football at Mourneview Park

"The amount of chances Coleraine got off the back of the long balls from the goalkeeper was scary," Hamilton admits.

Carrick's home defeat by Ards by on Tuesday kept them in seventh spot as a three-match unbeaten record came to a disappointing end in something of a tempestuous encounter.

"I don't think we deserved to lose the game but I don't think we deserved to win it either," says Carrick boss David McAlinden.

"But the games come thick and fast, we have to get on with and we'll go again against Glenavon."