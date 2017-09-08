Irish Premiership: Haveron bullish for Linfield showdown

Linfield defender Mark Stafford attempts to block this shot from Glentoran's Corey McMullan

Glentoran boss Gary Haveron says his in-form side can push Premiership champions Linfield at Windsor Park despite being the "smaller" team.

The unbeaten Glens lie third in the standings and just a point behind their traditional city rivals.

"Warrenpoint came here last week and had a go - that's the nature of being the smaller team," said Haveron.

"That changes the dynamic of the game so we'll go there and we'll have a go. We will show what we are about."

Linfield pose the biggest challenge to date for Haveron's side after three wins and two draws in their opening five league outings.

"It's been relatively pleasing since the start of the season but we can always do better, we can improve," he added.

"We're always looking at a top-six finish - when you are at the Glens that's the expectation and that's the target I set out at the start of the campaign."

Five out of five

Coleraine are setting the pace at the Premiership summit and they will be out to maintain their 100% record when they travel to face Ards in Bangor.

The Bannsiders will take on an Ards side boosted in confidence after they secured a first league win on Tuesday night by beating Carrick Rangers 1-0.

"Colin Nixon has Ards going well and we've never had it easy down there," said Coleraine manager Oran Kearney.

Coleraine are aiming to make it six wins from six games in Saturday's game against Ards

"I don't expect it to be anything different when we play them on Saturday."

Ballinamallard United are the only side without a victory and they will have to overcome Crusaders at Ferney Park to finally get off the mark.

Warrenpoint Town will be without suspended striker Darren Murray for the Milltown game against Ballymena United.

Cliftonville have picked up just one point since their opening day win over Ards and Barry Gray's team entertain Dungannon Swifts.