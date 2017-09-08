Southend United: Phil Brown hopes to complete deal for Josh Wright

Josh Wright's previous clubs have included Charlton, Barnet, Scunthorpe and Millwall

Southend United boss Phil Brown is hoping to sign former Gillingham midfielder Josh Wright because of ongoing injury problems at Roots Hall.

The 27-year-old is a free agent and Brown would like to have him available for Saturday's game with Charlton.

He was released after four appearances for the Gills this season.

"I don't really have budget for it, it's just a case of needs must. I've got a treatment room full of injured players," Brown told BBC Essex.

"We decided to go with a smaller squad this season with more quality players, but when you've got seven or eight in the treatment room, that quality is going to be weakened or disappear."