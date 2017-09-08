Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool midfielder to miss Manchester City match

Midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad to face Manchester City on Saturday.

He scored on his first appearance of the season as Brazil beat Ecuador 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Coutinho, 25, has missed the start of the Reds' campaign with a back injury amid interest from Barcelona.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "I decided to leave him out of the squad for City so we can use the time for extra training. He agreed."

