Keita scores as Leipzig beat Hamburg

Naby Keita (centre) has agreed to join Liverpool next season

Liverpool-bound Naby Keita scored a thumping, long-range goal as RB Leipzig beat Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

The midfielder, who has agreed to join the Premier League side for a club record £48m fee next season, picked the ball up 30 yards out before smashing a finish into the top corner.

Germany international Timo Werner fired home Leipzig's second goal.

Leipzig make their Champions League debut on Wednesday when they host French Ligue 1 champions Monaco.