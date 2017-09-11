Celtic v Paris St-Germain

Leigh Griffiths has five goals so far for Celtic this season, including one in Europe

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Leigh Griffiths is available for Tuesday's Champions League Group B opener against Paris St-Germain.

Griffiths missed Friday's 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical after taking a knock on international duty with Scotland.

However, Tuesday's game is likely to come too soon for fellow striker Moussa Dembele, who last played in July.

PSG prepared for their trip to Glasgow with a 5-1 win away to Metz on Friday.

Summer signings Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored.