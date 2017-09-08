Transfer gossip: Silva, Isco, De Gea, Evans, Bilic, Costa, Bojan

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Fenerbahce were reported to be closing in on the signing of Manchester City and Spain midfielder David Silva, 31, before the Turkish transfer window shut on Friday. (Hurriyet, via Sports Illustrated)

Spain midfielder Isco, 25, will reject Manchester United and Tottenham and sign a new deal with Real Madrid. (Sun)

Real Madrid feel they will sign Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, from Manchester United next summer. (Diario Gol, via Daily Express)

Tony Pulis will sit down with Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 29, next week to discuss a possible new contract for the West Brom centre-back. (Birmingham Mail)

Evans is in line for a deal worth over £80,000 a week, to become West Brom's best paid player. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said he was unable to buy Evans because they could not afford West Brom's asking price. (Guardian)

Slaven Bilic's future at West Ham could be on the line after the Hammers manager said he laughed at Sporting Lisbon's criticism of owners David Sullivan and David Gold. (Daily Express)

Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 23, says he could not say no to joining Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has described reports that 23-year-old England and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley's deadline move to Stamford Bridge collapsed because he refused to pick up his phone as "ridiculous". (Liverpool Echo)

Spain striker Diego Costa, 28, could return to Chelsea on Monday to face his punishment for spending the summer in Brazil. (Telegraph)

Mark Hughes says Spain forward Bojan, 27, still has a future at Stoke City - despite leaving for Alaves on a season-long loan. (Stoke Sentinel)

Sunderland did not receive any bids for Ivory Coast centre-back Lamine Kone, 28, or Gabon midfielder Didier Ndong, 23, in the transfer window. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Arsenal's principle transfer negotiator Dick Law has decided to step down from his position at the end of the month. (Telegraph)

Meanwhile...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is stepping up his comeback from a knee injury and wants Jose Mourinho to know. (Twitter)

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

It appears that Luke Skywalker might be a Wolves fan. (Birmingham Mail)

Montpellier's new kit for the 2017-18 season is missing the letter "L" in a typo on the shirt's badge. (Bleacher Report)

Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku believe they can form a lethal partnership at Manchester United reminiscent of Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole. (BT Sport)

United midfielder Paul Pogba has shown off his new red haircut. (Instagram)

England full-back Luke Shaw, 22, continued with his recovery from injury with another full 90 minutes for United's under-23s. (Manchester Evening News)