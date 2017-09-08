Brendan Rodgers 'delighted' at Edouard's Celtic debut

Paris Saint-Germain loan player Odsonne Edouard scored midway through the second half of his Celtic debut

Odsonne Edouard's scoring debut for Celtic drew praise from manager Brendan Rodgers after Celtic's convincing 4-1 Premiership win away to Hamilton.

The 19-year-old Frenchman joined Celtic on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of August.

"I'm delighted for him," said Rodgers.

"All strikers want to get goals and he's got one and he created one or two other opportunities for himself. He received a round of applause from all the players and staff after the game."

Hamilton could not cope with Celtic's intensity in the first half and found themselves 3-0 down at half-time after a curling shot by Stuart Armstrong, looking back to his best, and two from in-form Scott Sinclair.

But they regrouped and kept Celtic out for 20 minutes after the break until Edouard worked a one-two with Patrick Roberts and tucked the ball beyond Accies goalkeeper Gary Woods.

"It's a great debut from Odsonne Edouard," continued Rodgers.

"It's difficult for a lad of 19 coming in and not speaking the language.

"He's left Paris, which was 30-odd degrees, and trained with us in the rain all week.

"He's fitted in very well. You can see his natural hunger to work, to press.

"We have given him over the course of the week how we like to play in defence and attack and he's produced a very good performance."

Brendan Rodgers' team have now gone 54 games unbeaten in Scottish football

Rodgers described his team as "very exciting" and was pleased that the players' technique "made a very difficult pitch look OK".

Celtic host Edouard's parent club on Tuesday in their opening Champions League Group B match.

The young striker may feature in that match, with established scorer Moussa Dembele injured and Leigh Griffiths recovering from a knock sustained while on Scotland duty.

"I know what players I've got," said Rodgers.

"We are set up for a long campaign between now and the window in January.

"They are all working hard and I know whichever players I put in will do their very best."

Alex Gogic (left) rose to head in a late consolation for Hamilton

Hamilton manager Martin Canning, meanwhile, felt that it was a "disappointing night" for his team but shouldered the blame for being too open in their play in the first half.

"I wanted to have a go at Celtic to see if we could take our good form into the game and be positive," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"In hindsight, the second half is how we should have set up from the start, to be difficult to break down.

"It's not how we want to play and it's not pretty to watch but it's maybe more effective when a team of that quality is playing in that form.

"They pin you back so much that when you do get the ball, you don't have a lot of players beyond the ball, and they press you so well that when you make that one mistake they punish you for it and that happened twice tonight.

"They were very difficult to play against - the speed that they move the ball, their movement off the ball, they were very good.

"At half-time it is easy for the boys to feel sorry for themselves but in the second half we made it a bit tighter and got a 'one-each', if you like."