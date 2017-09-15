Championship
Ipswich15:00Bolton
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Bolton Wanderers

Luke Chambers
Luke Chambers has only made four appearances for Ipswich this season because of injury
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers could return to action against Bolton.

The defender has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle ligament injury against Millwall last month, but returned to training this week.

Bolton have a number of injury issues, with Derik Osede (groin) and Will Buckley (hamstring) joining Sammy Ameobi, Josh Vela (ankle) and Stephen Darby on the sidelines.

Andrew Taylor (calf) will be given a late fitness test.

SAM's prediction
Home win 50%Draw 25%Away win 25%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have not lost any of their last eight league games against Bolton (W5 D3).
  • Including play-off matches, the Trotters have lost their last seven away second-tier matches at Portman Road since winning 1-0 in November 1998 with a goal from Bob Taylor.
  • Martyn Waghorn has found the net with all four of his shots on target this season.
  • Bolton have failed to win any of their opening seven league matches of a season for just the third time (also 1902-03 and 2013-14).
  • Ipswich have won more points from losing positions than any other Championship side this season (6); Bolton, meanwhile, are the only side in the division yet to take the lead in a match this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds75201421217
2Cardiff7511116516
3Sheff Utd750285315
4Wolves7421117414
5Preston733162412
6Sheff Wed733196312
7Ipswich6402108212
8Nottm Forest74031011-112
9Middlesbrough732273411
10QPR7322109111
11Derby6312107310
12Bristol City7241119210
13Fulham724175210
14Norwich7223712-58
15Barnsley62138807
16Hull72141314-17
17Reading621356-17
18Aston Villa714279-27
19Millwall713310916
20Sunderland7124611-55
21Burton7124414-105
22Birmingham711539-64
23Brentford7034611-53
24Bolton7025414-102
View full Championship table

Top Stories

