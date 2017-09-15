Ipswich Town v Bolton Wanderers
-
- From the section Football
Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers could return to action against Bolton.
The defender has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle ligament injury against Millwall last month, but returned to training this week.
Bolton have a number of injury issues, with Derik Osede (groin) and Will Buckley (hamstring) joining Sammy Ameobi, Josh Vela (ankle) and Stephen Darby on the sidelines.
Andrew Taylor (calf) will be given a late fitness test.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 50%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 25%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Ipswich have not lost any of their last eight league games against Bolton (W5 D3).
- Including play-off matches, the Trotters have lost their last seven away second-tier matches at Portman Road since winning 1-0 in November 1998 with a goal from Bob Taylor.
- Martyn Waghorn has found the net with all four of his shots on target this season.
- Bolton have failed to win any of their opening seven league matches of a season for just the third time (also 1902-03 and 2013-14).
- Ipswich have won more points from losing positions than any other Championship side this season (6); Bolton, meanwhile, are the only side in the division yet to take the lead in a match this season.