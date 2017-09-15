Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton will probably have an unchanged squad for the visit of fourth-placed Wolves.
Former Wolves defender Michael Mancienne may feature against his former club, but it may be too soon for David Vaughan (groin), Matty Cash (ankle) and Jamie Ward (calf).
Wolves are still missing winger Helder Costa following summer ankle surgery.
Defender Willy Boly is expected to be out for another two weeks with a hamstring injury.
Romain Saiss is pushing to return after starting on the bench for the 3-3 draw against Bristol City on Tuesday, a result which denied Wolves the chance to move into the top two.
Left-back Barry Douglas has not featured for the past four games since Wolves' 2-1 home defeat by Cardiff.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 29%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 45%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Forest have not won in five league games against Wolves, since a 3-0 victory at Molineux in November 2014.
- Wolves have only lost two of their last 11 visits to the City Ground in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last three.
- Barrie McKay has been involved in six goals in his first seven league matches for Nottingham Forest (two goals, four assists).
- McKay's two goals have both been scored at the City Ground, while his four assists have all been away from home.
- Wolves' Leo Bonatini has been involved in five league goals (three goals, two assists) but all of these goals have been at Molineux.
- Wolves have conceded three goals in the last 15 minutes of Championship games this season, the latest of them in Tuesday's 3-3 home draw with Bristol City. Only Sunderland and opponents Forest have conceded more (4).