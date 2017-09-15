Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Forest boss Mark Warburton (left) and Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo have seen their sides make positive starts to the season

Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton will probably have an unchanged squad for the visit of fourth-placed Wolves.

Former Wolves defender Michael Mancienne may feature against his former club, but it may be too soon for David Vaughan (groin), Matty Cash (ankle) and Jamie Ward (calf).

Wolves are still missing winger Helder Costa following summer ankle surgery.

Defender Willy Boly is expected to be out for another two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Romain Saiss is pushing to return after starting on the bench for the 3-3 draw against Bristol City on Tuesday, a result which denied Wolves the chance to move into the top two.

Left-back Barry Douglas has not featured for the past four games since Wolves' 2-1 home defeat by Cardiff.

SAM's prediction Home win 29% Draw 26% Away win 45%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

