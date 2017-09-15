Championship
Burton15:00Fulham
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Fulham

Nigel Clough
Nigel Clough's Burton Albion have won one of their seven Championship games this season
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough is unlikely to make many changes after Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Norwich.

Liam Boyce is still injured, but midfielder Hope Akpan is available having returned from suspension.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is still without captain Tom Cairney (knee) and forward Rui Fonte (groin).

Defender Rafa Soares has not yet begun training since joining on loan from Porto, while Lucas Piazon (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.

SAM's prediction
Home win 23%Draw 24%Away win 53%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Burton have faced Fulham three times previously in all competitions and are yet to win against the Cottagers (D2 L1).
  • Fulham have visited the Pirelli Stadium twice before, winning last season in the Championship and drawing 2-2 in the League Cup second round in 2013-14 before winning 5-4 on penalties.
  • The Brewers have had fewer shots on target than any other Championship team this season (14).
  • The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last six away league games - they haven't gone seven unbeaten on the road since December 2000 (a run of 11).
  • Veteran Burton goalkeeper Stephen Bywater kept a clean sheet last time out away at Norwich - he hasn't done so in consecutive matches at Championship level since April 2011 when he played for Cardiff City.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds75201421217
2Cardiff7511116516
3Sheff Utd750285315
4Wolves7421117414
5Preston733162412
6Sheff Wed733196312
7Ipswich6402108212
8Nottm Forest74031011-112
9Middlesbrough732273411
10QPR7322109111
11Derby6312107310
12Bristol City7241119210
13Fulham724175210
14Norwich7223712-58
15Barnsley62138807
16Hull72141314-17
17Reading621356-17
18Aston Villa714279-27
19Millwall713310916
20Sunderland7124611-55
21Burton7124414-105
22Birmingham711539-64
23Brentford7034611-53
24Bolton7025414-102
