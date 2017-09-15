Burton Albion v Fulham

From the section

Nigel Clough's Burton Albion have won one of their seven Championship games this season

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough is unlikely to make many changes after Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Norwich.

Liam Boyce is still injured, but midfielder Hope Akpan is available having returned from suspension.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is still without captain Tom Cairney (knee) and forward Rui Fonte (groin).

Defender Rafa Soares has not yet begun training since joining on loan from Porto, while Lucas Piazon (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.

SAM's prediction Home win 23% Draw 24% Away win 53%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

