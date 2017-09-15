Burton Albion v Fulham
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough is unlikely to make many changes after Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Norwich.
Liam Boyce is still injured, but midfielder Hope Akpan is available having returned from suspension.
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is still without captain Tom Cairney (knee) and forward Rui Fonte (groin).
Defender Rafa Soares has not yet begun training since joining on loan from Porto, while Lucas Piazon (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 23%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 53%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Burton have faced Fulham three times previously in all competitions and are yet to win against the Cottagers (D2 L1).
- Fulham have visited the Pirelli Stadium twice before, winning last season in the Championship and drawing 2-2 in the League Cup second round in 2013-14 before winning 5-4 on penalties.
- The Brewers have had fewer shots on target than any other Championship team this season (14).
- The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last six away league games - they haven't gone seven unbeaten on the road since December 2000 (a run of 11).
- Veteran Burton goalkeeper Stephen Bywater kept a clean sheet last time out away at Norwich - he hasn't done so in consecutive matches at Championship level since April 2011 when he played for Cardiff City.