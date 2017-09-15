Sheffield United v Norwich City
-
- From the section Football
Sheffield United striker Clayton Donaldson (hamstring) remains doubtful with the injury that saw him miss Tuesday's win at Bolton.
Boss Chris Wilder could name an unchanged team.
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke could be tempted to make changes after admitting his side had "topics to work on" following their draw with Burton.
The Canaries will again be without Matt Jarvis (ankle), Jamal Lewis (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles).
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 37%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 36%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sheffield United, who lost 2-1 the last time Norwich visited Bramall Lane in 2011, have not lost back to back home league games against the Canaries since November 1993.
- Norwich have won seven of their last nine league matches against the Blades (L2) although this is their first meeting since the 2010-11 season.
- The Blades have started the season with three home league victories - they last won their opening four in the 2005-06 season, a season they were promoted to the Premier League.
- The Canaries have conceded 30 goals in 13 away league games in 2017, at a rate of 2.31 per game - it is currently their highest ratio in a calendar year since 1963, when they conceded 54 in 22 games (2.45 per game).
- Defender Jake Wright has never been on the losing side for Sheffield United in a league match when he has started (W25 D7). Indeed, Wright has not ended on the losing side in a league match when he's started since February 2016, when he was playing for Oxford against Northampton.