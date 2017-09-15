Sheffield United v Norwich City

From the section

Clayton Donaldson scored twice on his debut for Sheffield United at Sunderland before having to go off injured

Sheffield United striker Clayton Donaldson (hamstring) remains doubtful with the injury that saw him miss Tuesday's win at Bolton.

Boss Chris Wilder could name an unchanged team.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke could be tempted to make changes after admitting his side had "topics to work on" following their draw with Burton.

The Canaries will again be without Matt Jarvis (ankle), Jamal Lewis (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles).

SAM's prediction Home win 37% Draw 27% Away win 36%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts