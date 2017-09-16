League One
Blackburn15:00Wimbledon
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v AFC Wimbledon

Match report to follow.

Saturday 16th September 2017

  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • BradfordBradford City15:00RotherhamRotherham United
  • BuryBury15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • GillinghamGillingham15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • SouthendSouthend United15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • WalsallWalsall15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury7610104619
2Peterborough7511157816
3Charlton75021310315
4Bradford7421149514
5Blackpool7421117414
6Wigan6411113813
7Fleetwood6411117413
8Oxford Utd7331125712
9Rotherham7403159612
10Blackburn6402116512
11Scunthorpe733183512
12Bristol Rovers73041215-39
13Portsmouth722379-28
14Walsall72231014-48
15MK Dons721449-57
16Doncaster713379-26
17Northampton6204611-56
18Rochdale7133510-56
19Southend7133713-66
20Wimbledon712448-45
21Oldham71151016-64
22Bury7115814-64
23Plymouth7115613-74
24Gillingham7034511-63
