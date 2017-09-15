Hamilton Academical v Heart of Midlothian

Steven Boyd is an injury doubt for Hamilton

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Steven Boyd faces a race to be fit for Hamilton Academical's Premiership meeting with Hearts on Saturday.

Boyd sustained an ankle injury last weekend while Antonio Rojano is still awaiting a work permit and Grant Gillespie and Michael Devlin are out.

Midfielder Prince Buaben is available for Hearts after missing last weekend's draw with Aberdeen.

Ashley Smith-Brown has been struggling with an ankle problem for several weeks but has featured for the under-20s.

Match stats

Hearts have gone three games without a win and Hamilton two

Accies are unbeaten in their past three home games against Hearts

Hearts are unbeaten in five league games against Accies, winning three of them

Hearts have kept a clean sheet in seven of their past 10 top-flight meetings with Hamilton

Pre-match quotes

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "I watched them on Saturday [draw with Aberdeen] - which will be the judge for us given it was [Craig] Levein's first game - and they were good.

"They felt their way into the game and were probably the better team for the last hour. We know it will be a difficult game.

"Craig with his experience will galvanise the team pretty quickly, get them doing what he wants them to do and it will be a difficult game for us.

"But it is one we know we can compete in if we are at it and everyone works as hard as they have been.

"They will all be eager to impress a new manager, especially someone with Craig's stature.

"All the players will want to be in the team so from the start I would imagine they will be right at it.

"It will be difficult but it's one I believe we can take something from."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "Hamilton are a tough team to play against. We haven't won against them in a while.

"They are very well organised and I'm a big fan of Martin Canning and the people at Hamilton who stuck with him last season after a tough spell and I like to see that.

"He's got the team heading in the right direction, so it will be a hard game for us.

"What will be encouraging is that we have sold a fair number of tickets and there will be quite a big travelling support coming through, so that will help us.

"They're well organised and a hard-working team. They punch above their weight for their budget, so I think they do a good job.

"We need to win games. That's what the job's about and that's what we're trying to do.

"If we win games, things become a lot easier for everybody - if we don't, then pressure stays on. It's simple."