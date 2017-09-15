Celtic v Ross County

Moussa Dembele is yet to make a Premiership appearance this season

Striker Moussa Dembele returns to the Celtic squad for Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit of Ross County after a hamstring injury picked up in July.

Dedryck Boyata will be assessed following a knee injury but fellow defender Erik Sviatchenko is out.

Winger Jim O'Brien is back in contention for Ross County, having struggled with a hamstring problem.

Defender Andrew Davies is rated 50-50 as he continues to struggle with a knock, but Christopher Routis is out.

Match stats

Celtic have only won one of their past four games

Ross County have gone five games without a victory

Celtic are unbeaten in 15 meetings with County since losing in Dingwall in March 2013

The Staggies have scored three goals in eight previous visits to Celtic Park

Pre-match quotes

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Your professional pride hurts [following Tuesday's 5-0 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain].

"We are used to winning games and we are used to, I suppose, inflicting that type of performance on opponents.

"That is a set-back against one of the great teams, but the beauty is that you learn from that. That is key and we have always shown that.

"The players were great in training and very focused on their next game. You have a disappointment, but very quickly you are on to your next game.

"Ross County will be a difficult game, a different challenge for us. But we go into it with the same ideas - to look to win the game.

"It is still very early on in the season, but we have started the league campaign very well and we want it to continue."

Ross County winger Jim O'Brien: "It's nice to see Celtic maybe getting a little taste of that and realising how everyone else feels.

"But they will want a reaction this week. I don't think their manager has had to come out and say much before because it's all been positive, so they will definitely be looking for a reaction.

"The only thing is we hope they are maybe a little bit tired and their energy levels are down, but they have lads that never played on Tuesday with good enough quality.

"They could throw a couple of kids in from the under-19 game they played at Dumbarton the other night as well and still have good quality.

"They will be hurting as well, they will be wanting a positive result and a reaction to the first-half performance on Tuesday night."