Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has two minor injury concerns to assess before Saturday's visit of Kilmarnock.

Greg Tansey and Gary Mackay-Steven have both been nursing problems but Craig Storie and Danny Harvie remain out.

Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch has been boosted by the swift return to fitness of defender Gordon Greer, who sustained a groin injury last weekend.

Scott Boyd is fit following a knock, but Gary Dicker (stomach) and Greg Kiltie (ankle) remain sidelined.

Aberdeen have won their past 13 league matches against Kilmarnock, a run stretching back to April 2013

Killie have collected one point from their past seven Premiership outings

The Dons have gone six games unbeaten and are seeking a fourth straight home win

Killie have gone six games without a win, losing five

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We've had a 100% record at home in the league and we're looking to continue that.

"We were disappointed with the second half last week, but we will take the point with a clean sheet.

"It's a totally different scenario at home. We need to try and get a better 90-minute performance and try to win the game.

"It's very early. You see a lot of teams have slow starts and Kilmarnock have probably the biggest turnaround in players [in the league].

"But, when you look at the squad, they have some good players. Last year they picked up some very good results on the road and I think they'll be confident coming here.

"They have goals in them and good experience at the back, now especially.

"The onus will be on us to get on the ball and try to make things happen.

"If we do that we can play at a tempo that suits us and we're capable of, so hopefully we can bring that level of performance and intensity to the game."

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch: "After the Motherwell game, a few home truths were told so I'm pretty pleased with the way training went this week.

"We spoke after the game on Saturday and then first thing Monday morning we had a team meeting, and individual meetings with every player.

"We weren't great (in the first half against Motherwell) but not terrible either, and I think it was a pretty 50-50 game.

"In the second half, when we lost the goal the body language and the heads went down and that was what annoyed me the most.

"We've been stressing all week we have to play to the final whistle."