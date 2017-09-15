Liverpool v Burnley

Sadio Mane begins a three-game suspension after receiving a red card in Liverpool's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane begins a three-game suspension after an appeal against his red card at Manchester City was rejected by the FA.

Philippe Coutinho could make his first start since agitating for a move to Barcelona in the summer.

Burnley are missing goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who is set to be out for months after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

Heaton's replacement, Nick Pope, will make his first Premier League start.

Jeff Hendrick has returned to training after a thigh injury and could be involved.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "After a frustrating week domestically and in Europe, Liverpool will hope for a more sedate, recognisable day at the office, without defensive headlines.

"Before blowing Arsenal away they had to be patient to beat Crystal Palace in their other home league game so far, and those qualities could well be required again.

"Sadio Mane begins his ban but that could be offset by the return of Philippe Coutinho, who would love to make an instant impact on his return.

"They will certainly be wary of Burnley's away results against Chelsea and Spurs already this season though, and the steady start the Clarets have made to their campaign, as they dream of a first Anfield win for 43 years."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on the potential signing of former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard: "We'll speak to him accordingly.

"Ideally in the perfect world you want three (goalkeepers).

"Nick Pope's been working with some top-class keepers and he's been improving all the time.

"He delivered a very, very good performance in a tough game (against Crystal Palace), an awkward game for us.

"He's got a chance to continue and show what he can do. That's a great opportunity for him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are well organised and work hard, but you know what to expect from them when they come forward - the outcome on Saturday depends on how well Liverpool deal with that.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v former triathlon world champion Non Stanford

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won all three previous Premier League home games against Burnley, and have five wins out of six meetings in the division overall.

It is 43 years since Burnley's last victory at Anfield, a 1-0 triumph in Division One in September 1974.

The Reds have won 12 of their last 17 fixtures against the Clarets in all competitions, losing just three.

Liverpool

Liverpool can equal the club Premier League record of five consecutive clean sheets at home, set 10 years ago.

Their 5-0 loss at Manchester City last weekend equalled Jurgen Klopp's biggest margin of defeat as a manager.

Liverpool conceded as many goals against Pep Guardiola's side as they had in the previous nine games - when they kept seven clean sheets.

They have suffered just two defeats in their last 16 Premier League matches, winning 10.

However, the Reds could lose back-to-back league matches for the first time under Klopp.

Burnley

The Clarets have two victories from their last four league games, having won only two of the previous 15.

Burnley's tally of seven points after four matches is their best start to a Premier League season.

They could go unbeaten in three consecutive away games in the top flight for the first time since 1975.

Against Crystal Palace, Chris Wood became the first Burnley player to score in both of his opening two Premier League appearances for the club.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 15% Probability of home win: 77% Probability of away win: 8%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.