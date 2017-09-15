Newcastle United v Stoke City

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez missed the win at Swansea last week following an operation

TEAM NEWS

There are no new injury concerns for Newcastle, although Christian Atsu could return to the side after being rested for the win at Swansea.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is suspended, while Chancel Mbemba and Massadio Haidara remain out.

Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross is a doubt because of the back injury that caused him to miss last week's draw with Manchester United.

Geoff Cameron has been ruled out with a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "Things are starting to look a great deal brighter for Newcastle.

"Prior to their last home game against West Ham, their fans' overwhelming assessment was that they were in need of both points and new recruits in equal measures.

"With no new additions, the two wins since have at least indicated that the players they do have available are adjusting to life in the top flight.

"With officially the youngest line-up in the Premier League, a successful season of consolidation could point to an encouraging future.

"In their 10th successive campaign among the elite, Stoke know exactly the demands of this unforgiving division and - having emerged from three tough games unbeaten - will test the Magpies' new-found optimism."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes: "We are just really encouraged by what we are producing at the moment and so we want that to continue on Saturday.

"We know we will have to play well but if we give ourselves the opportunity to put in a good performance then they will know it will be a difficult game for them.

"Wins change everyone's perception on how well you are doing and Newcastle have picked up a couple in their last two games, which will encourage them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Potters gave Manchester United a good game last weekend and showed again that they are hard to beat.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have not beaten Stoke in five attempts in the Premier League, losing three and failing to score in four.

However, Stoke have only managed four wins in 44 visits to Newcastle in all competitions since 1898.

Newcastle United

The Magpies could win three of their opening five Premier League fixtures for the first time since 2000-01, when they went on to finish 11th.

Newcastle have won four of their seven Premier League home matches under Rafael Benitez - matching the tally in 14 attempts under predecessor Steve McClaren.

Benitez is unbeaten in all five Premier League fixtures as a manager against Stoke, winning two and conceding only one goal.

The average age of Newcastle's starting line-up this season has been 25 years and 223 days - the youngest in the Premier League.

During this campaign, a league-high 34.5% of Newcastle's passes have been in the attacking third of the pitch.

Stoke City

Stoke have only managed three wins in their last 15 league matches, and two in their last 14 away from home.

The Potters' win at Sunderland in January arrested a run of 12 Premier League visits to the north-east without a win.

Mark Hughes has nine Premier League wins as manager against Newcastle - a record only bettered by his 11 victories over Sunderland.

Stoke took only one point from their first five Premier League matches last season, conceding 14 goals.

Peter Crouch scored 22 goals in 85 Premier League appearances for Liverpool with Rafael Benítez as manager.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 43% Probability of away win: 30%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.