Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid0Levante1

Real Madrid v Levante

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 2Carvajal
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Ramos
  • 15Hernández
  • 18Llorente
  • 8Kroos
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 3Vallejo
  • 11Bale
  • 14Casemiro
  • 22Isco
  • 23Kovacic
  • 24Ceballos Fernández
  • 30Zidane

Levante

  • 1Fernández
  • 2López Mendoza
  • 15Postigo
  • 6Rodríguez Benito
  • 3García Aranda
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 8Lerma
  • 24Campaña
  • 14López Álvarez
  • 17Alegría Moreno

Substitutes

  • 7García
  • 10Bardhi
  • 13Olazábal
  • 19López Muñoz
  • 20Lukic
  • 21Boateng
  • 22Luna
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 0, Levante 1. Ivi (Levante) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iván López.

Corner, Levante. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

Attempt blocked. Ivi (Levante) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Campaña.

Offside, Real Madrid. Theo Hernández tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Levante32104227
2Real Sociedad22006246
3Barcelona22004046
4Leganés32013216
5Atl Madrid21107344
6Real Madrid31115324
7Girona21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Ath Bilbao21101014
11Getafe31112204
12Eibar21011103
13Real Betis210123-13
14Espanyol201112-11
15Deportivo La Coruña201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18Alavés200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las Palmas200216-50
View full Spanish La Liga table

