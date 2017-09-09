Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Real Madrid v Levante
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 2Carvajal
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 15Hernández
- 18Llorente
- 8Kroos
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 11Bale
- 14Casemiro
- 22Isco
- 23Kovacic
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 30Zidane
Levante
- 1Fernández
- 2López Mendoza
- 15Postigo
- 6Rodríguez Benito
- 3García Aranda
- 4Suárez Pier
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 8Lerma
- 24Campaña
- 14López Álvarez
- 17Alegría Moreno
Substitutes
- 7García
- 10Bardhi
- 13Olazábal
- 19López Muñoz
- 20Lukic
- 21Boateng
- 22Luna
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamLevante
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 0, Levante 1. Ivi (Levante) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iván López.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt blocked. Ivi (Levante) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Campaña.
Offside, Real Madrid. Theo Hernández tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jefferson Lerma.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.