Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Espanyol0

Barcelona v Espanyol

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 16Deulofeu
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 21mins
  • 8Iniesta
  • 10Messi
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 11Dembélé
  • 13Cillessen
  • 14Mascherano
  • 15Paulinho
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Digne
  • 21André Gomes

Espanyol

  • 1López
  • 4Sánchez
  • 15López SilvaBooked at 29mins
  • 22Hermoso
  • 3Martín
  • 19Piatti
  • 20Diop
  • 18Fuego Martínez
  • 25Darder
  • 11Baptistao
  • 7Moreno

Substitutes

  • 2Navarro
  • 5Gomes Pereira
  • 9García
  • 10Jurado
  • 12Vilá
  • 13López Rodríguez
  • 21Roca
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamEspanyol
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sergi Darder (Espanyol).

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leo Baptistao (Espanyol).

Attempt missed. Leo Baptistao (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aarón Martín.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Espanyol 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Attempt missed. Javi Fuego (Espanyol) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

David López (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by David López (Espanyol).

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David López.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David López (Espanyol).

Video Review:.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Espanyol 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a through ball.

Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).

Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Leo Baptistao (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pape Diop (Espanyol).

Offside, Espanyol. Aarón Martín tries a through ball, but Leo Baptistao is caught offside.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aarón Martín.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Javi Fuego (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aarón Martín.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th September 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33006069
2Sevilla32105147
3Real Sociedad22006246
4Leganés32013216
5Atl Madrid31207345
6Real Madrid31206335
7Levante31204315
8Valencia31203215
9Girona21103214
10Ath Bilbao21101014
11Getafe31112204
12Real Betis210123-13
13Eibar310214-33
14Deportivo La Coruña201125-31
15Espanyol301214-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18Alavés200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las Palmas200216-50
View full Spanish La Liga table

