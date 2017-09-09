French Ligue 1
Nice3Monaco0

Nice v Monaco

Line-ups

Nice

  • 30Cardinale
  • 2Souquet
  • 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 24JalletBooked at 11mins
  • 7Saint-Maximin
  • 26Koziello
  • 6Seri
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 14Pléa
  • 9BalotelliBooked at 69mins

Substitutes

  • 11Srarfi
  • 12Coly
  • 18Walter
  • 21Mendy
  • 22Lusamba
  • 33Ganago
  • 40Benítez

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 19SidibeBooked at 5mins
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 6de Oliveira MoraesBooked at 14mins
  • 20Rony LopesSubstituted forCarrilloat 45'minutes
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 2Tavares
  • 27LemarSubstituted forGhezzalat 45'minutes
  • 9Falcao
  • 15Diakhaby

Substitutes

  • 7Ghezzal
  • 10Jovetic
  • 11Carrillo
  • 14Balde Diao
  • 16Benaglio
  • 17Tielemans
  • 24Raggi
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Booking

Mario Balotelli (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match João Moutinho (Monaco) because of an injury.

João Moutinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).

Foul by Adama Diakhaby (Monaco).

Marlon Santos (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).

Goal!

Goal! Nice 3, Monaco 0. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet with a cross.

Guido Carrillo (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Christophe Jallet (Nice).

Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).

Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Guido Carrillo (Monaco).

Jean Michael Seri (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Marlon Santos.

Attempt blocked. Adama Diakhaby (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge with a cross.

Offside, Nice. Alassane Pléa tries a through ball, but Christophe Jallet is caught offside.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Jean Michael Seri.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Christophe Jallet.

João Moutinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Nice).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Arnaud Souquet (Nice) because of an injury.

Second Half

Second Half begins Nice 2, Monaco 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Thomas Lemar.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces Rony Lopes.

Half Time

First Half ends, Nice 2, Monaco 0.

Foul by Adama Diakhaby (Monaco).

Arnaud Souquet (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by João Moutinho.

Attempt blocked. Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Arnaud Souquet (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Adama Diakhaby (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maxime Le Marchand (Nice).

Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Top Stories