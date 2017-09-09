Celtic accuse SFA of 'failure in leadership' over Rangers EBT issue

Celtic say the SFA's decision not to support a review into the Rangers EBT issue is "a failure in transparency, accountability and leadership".

The SPFL called for a review after the Supreme Court found against the Ibrox club for its use of a tax scheme between 2001 and 2010.

But in a letter to member clubs, the SFA said a review would be akin to "raking over the coals".

Celtic and the SFA have released all correspondence on the matter.

In a statement on their website on Saturday, Celtic said a review should be commissioned "to consider the events that led to the liquidation of Rangers Oldco and the governance issues arising from those events".

The club added: "This is exactly the same position as adopted by the SPFL board on behalf of all Scotland's 42 professional clubs.

"On that basis, Scottish football could learn lessons and move on. The club considers, however, that failure to carry out a full review of these events and issues, which have been without precedent in Scottish football, would represent a failure in transparency, accountability and leadership."

In a letter to member clubs, the SFA said it received correspondence from the SPFL on behalf of all 42 league clubs with "an invitation to participate in the proposed review" and that one unnamed club had also written individually to the governing body calling for the review to take place.

"After careful consideration, the board of the Scottish FA has declined the invitation to participate in such a review," the SFA said in its letter.

"The image of the game in Scotland can only be damaged further by 'raking over the coals' of everything that has happened in the last six years for a further lengthy period of time.

"No-one is complacent or insensitive to the issues. It will be impossible to satisfy every supporter, every club official and every member club.

"Nevertheless, the board of the Scottish FA is resolute. It has acted with integrity and in the best interests of Scottish football at all times."