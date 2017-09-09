Scottish League Two: Clyde stun leaders Stirling Albion

Goodwillie was on target for Clyde at Forthbank

Stirling Albion remain on top of League Two despite a surprise 3-2 defeat at home to Clyde.

Peter MacDonald shot the Binos ahead but Dave MacKay's team lost their 100% record to a winner from Barry Cuddihy.

Montrose stay second after a 1-1 draw at Peterhead thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser, while Stenhousemuir are up to third after edging out Cowdenbeath 1-0.

Bottom club Edinburgh City picked up their first win, beating Berwick Rangers 1-0.

Annan Athletic move up to seventh place with a 1-0 win at Elgin City, who drop to fifth. Aidan Smith converted a penalty on 24 minutes to settle the game at Borough Briggs.

Stirling Albion looked on course for a fifth league win on the trot when MacDonald opened the scoring on 11 minutes.

However, former Scotland striker David Goodwillie levelled before half time and Mark Burbidge netted after the break.

Calum Morrison equalised on the hour but Cuddihy had the last say, finishing off a pass from Goodwillie, to earn the Bully Wee their second league win of the season.

Montrose are now just one point off top spot ahead of next weekend's home meeting with the leaders after Chris Templeton netted a header from a corner after 92 minutes.

Jack Leitch had given the Blue Toon the lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Nathan Blockley scored the only goal before half time as Stenny got the better of Cowdenbeath.

Ashley Grimes was the goal-hero for Edinburgh City, who are now just a point behind the Blue Brazil, scoring after just two minutes.