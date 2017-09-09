EFL: QPR's 100-year anniversary among five things you may have missed

Luke Freeman's goal proved decisive as QPR celebrated 100 years at Loftus Road in style

A centenary celebrated in style, a dream debut for a bargain buy and a perfect start for the Football League's newest manager were among the biggest stories in the EFL this afternoon.

On a day which also saw the Football League's only remaining perfect start come to an end, BBC Sport takes you through five things you may have missed...

QPR celebrate Loftus Road century

Much has changed in football since Queens Park Rangers played their first game at Loftus Road 100 years - and one day - ago.

On that day, the Rs lost 3-0 to West Ham United in front of 5,000 fans thanks to a hat-trick from Syd Puddefoot, who would go on to become the world's most expensive transfer when he joined Falkirk for £5,000 in 1922, a fee 39,600 times smaller than that paid by PSG for current record holder Neymar.

It was a happier ending for the home supporters on Saturday, as Jamie Mackie fittingly scored on his 100th QPR start to put them 1-0 up against visitors Ipswich.

Former Nigeria defender Danny Shittu was one of 23 QPR legends introduced to the crowd before Saturday's game

Luke Freeman doubled the advantage and Ian Holloway's side held on for a 2-1 victory, despite Bersant Celina's stunning second-half strike for the Tractor Boys.

The result was enough to put a smile on the faces of a host QPR legends in attendance for the centenary, with 1967 League Cup final goalscorers Mark Lazarus and Roger Morgan among those at the ground.

Elsewhere, League One side Shrewsbury were celebrating a milestone of their own, Stefan Payne's goal helping them beat Wigan 1-0 in their 3000th Football League match to stay top of the table.

Donaldson 'not bad for an Aldi signing'

It's natural for fans to worry that their clubs might be indulging in a bit of panic buying on transfer deadline day, but a number of players settled any nerves on debut.

Clayton Donaldson bagged a brace on his first appearance in a Sheffield United shirt following his move from Birmingham, to help the Blades beat Sunderland.

Have Sheffield United bagged themselves a bargain in Donaldson?

Donaldson's performance delighted manager Chris Wilder, though he had an interesting way of showing it.

"Not bad for 50 grand that, is it? Not bad from Aldi," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We are delighted to get Clayton. He's a good kid.

"I know a lot about him. I've tried to sign him enough times, I should know about him! He said yes to me eventually."

Elsewhere, Pierre-Michel Lasogga showed he might be the perfect replacement for Chris Wood at Leeds United as the on-loan Hamburg striker scored twice in a 5-0 win over Burton, while former Oxford winger Marvin Johnson scored to help Middlesbrough ease past Bolton.

Not all debuts can go so well though, as Birmingham's six new starters failed to make an impact in a 1-0 defeat by Norwich at Carrow Road, with four of those six ending up in referee Stuart Hooper's notebook.

Hasselbaink makes immediate impact

It has not been the best of starts to the season for Northampton, as they parted company with manager Justin Edinburgh on transfer deadline day after four defeats in four League One games.

The Cobblers turned to former QPR and Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in hopes of a quick turnaround in fortunes, though they might not have been expecting it to take a mere 21 seconds.

That's how long it took for Matt Crooks to fire Town ahead of Doncaster at Sixfields, from left-back George Smith's square ball.

The home fans were left to endure a long wait for the final whistle, with the first half briefly delayed when an assistant referee was taken off with an injury.

Despite waves of Rovers pressure late in the second half, Hasselbaink's side held on to maintain his unbeaten record on managerial debuts.

"You look at your team, how they can suffer and how they are willing to suffer, and we suffered today," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

"That was always going to be the case because it has only been a few days together and the confidence is low, so we need to work on the confidence and believing.

"It was a quick goal and that made it even harder. After we scored, we dropped a little bit too deep and I'm just happy that we clung on and got three points, because they deserved that."

Preston's binary curse endures

Sean Maguire was the top scorer in the Irish top division before moving to Preston in July

It has all been ones and zeroes for Preston this season, and so it continued as they drew with Barnsley at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites had won twice by 1-0, lost once 1-0 and played out two 0-0 draws in the league prior to the Tykes' visit, and had not scored twice in a Championship game in their past eight attempts.

Sean Maguire's header had fans dreaming of a thumping victory, the former Cork City striker grabbing his first goal in English football midway through the first half.

Those dreams were swiftly dashed though as Brad Potts bundled in a scrappy goal from Adam Hammill's cross.

The two sides combined for 27 shots as they tried to score a second, but goalkeepers Chris Maxwell and Adam Davies kept the final result to 1-1.

"We got into good areas certainly in the last half hour of the match and too much of our decision making wasn't good enough," Preston boss Alex Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We pushed forward today, we made attacking substitutions to try to win the game, but unfortunately we didn't quite get it today."

Nobody's perfect

Danny Ward's goal sparked jubilant celebrations for Cardiff at Craven Cottage

A month and five days into the English Football League season and just one of the 72 teams entered the day with a perfect record.

That number was down to zero by the end of the 15:00 BST fixtures, as Cardiff City saw their 100% start to the season ended by Fulham.

Ryan Sessegnon's 75th-minute goal put the Cottagers on course for victory, but Neil Warnock's side showed their resilience as Danny Ward's late header rescued them a point.

The Bluebirds are one of five sides yet to lose a league game this season, alongside Championship rivals Leeds, League One clubs Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe, plus League Two leaders Exeter.

While there may have been some disappointment at seeing their winning run ended, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock certainly was not too downhearted at the result.

"Nobody else plays like Fulham and I thought our big lads at the back adapted really well. Fulham will have a good run at some stage," he told BBC Wales.

"If any questions needed answering, I thought today answered them. We were playing against a different type of team and we went behind as well, which could have killed a lesser team."